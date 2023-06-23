BareKnuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is live TONIGHT (Fri., June 23, 2023), streaming live online via FITE+ straight from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. We’ve got a promising banger for tonight’s main event with former Bellator and World Series of Fighting (WSOF) competitor, Luis Palomino, taking on fellow undefeated (in boxing), James Lilley. Palomino — who has found a second life after mixed martial arts (MMA) in the bareknuckle world — is BKFC’s reigning Lightweight and Welterweight champion and boasts an unblemished record (8-0) since switching sports in 2020 at age 39.
Suffice it to say that “Baboon” is in rarified air, right now, as he races Father Time to keep up his streak.
His opponent, Lilley, is another MMA fighter-turned boxer who has also managed to avoid tasting defeat in the bareknuckle world. Sporting a 7-0-1 record since joining the nascent resurgent sport in 2018, “Lights Out” is hoping to wrest Palomino’s Lightweight belt away from him in one of the more talent-rich weight classes in all of combat sports.
Unless you’re a die-hard of this type of fisticuffs, there’s a good chance the rest of the card is full of names new to you. But, that’s alright! The good thing about this particular sport is that it’s chock full of slips and rips, swangin’ and bangin,’ and highlights up the wazoo (like this one).
BKFC 45 ‘Palomino vs. Lilley’ Quick Results
155 lbs. Luis Palomino vs. James Lilley
190 lbs. Jake Bostwick vs. Erick Lozano
165 lbs. Howard Davis vs. Eduardo Peralta
155 lbs. Bryan Duran vs. Gilberto Aguilar
165 lbs. Rene Rodriguez vs. James Dennis
205 lbs. Stephen Townsel vs. Dillion Winemiller
135 lbs. Gee Perez vs. Philip Ryan Carroll
135 lbs. Alberto Blas vs. Robert Armas
