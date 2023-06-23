BareKnuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is live TONIGHT (Fri., June 23, 2023), streaming live online via FITE+ straight from inside Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. We’ve got a promising banger for tonight’s main event with former Bellator and World Series of Fighting (WSOF) competitor, Luis Palomino, taking on fellow undefeated (in boxing), James Lilley. Palomino — who has found a second life after mixed martial arts (MMA) in the bareknuckle world — is BKFC’s reigning Lightweight and Welterweight champion and boasts an unblemished record (8-0) since switching sports in 2020 at age 39.

Suffice it to say that “Baboon” is in rarified air, right now, as he races Father Time to keep up his streak.

His opponent, Lilley, is another MMA fighter-turned boxer who has also managed to avoid tasting defeat in the bareknuckle world. Sporting a 7-0-1 record since joining the nascent resurgent sport in 2018, “Lights Out” is hoping to wrest Palomino’s Lightweight belt away from him in one of the more talent-rich weight classes in all of combat sports.

Unless you’re a die-hard of this type of fisticuffs, there’s a good chance the rest of the card is full of names new to you. But, that’s alright! The good thing about this particular sport is that it’s chock full of slips and rips, swangin’ and bangin,’ and highlights up the wazoo (like this one).

BKFC 45 ‘Palomino vs. Lilley’ Quick Results

155 lbs. Luis Palomino vs. James Lilley

190 lbs. Jake Bostwick vs. Erick Lozano

165 lbs. Howard Davis vs. Eduardo Peralta

155 lbs. Bryan Duran vs. Gilberto Aguilar

165 lbs. Rene Rodriguez vs. James Dennis

205 lbs. Stephen Townsel vs. Dillion Winemiller

135 lbs. Gee Perez vs. Philip Ryan Carroll

135 lbs. Alberto Blas vs. Robert Armas

BKFC 45 Play-By-Play Results

Luis Palomino vs James Lilley for the BKFC Lightweight Championship

Jake Bostwick vs. Erick Lozano

Howard Davis vs. Eduardo Peralta

Bryan Duran vs. Gilberto Aguilar

