Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Jacksonville: “Emmett vs. Topuria” mixed martial arts (MMA) event, scheduled for tomorrow (Sat., June 24, 2023) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida. Also known as UFC on ABC 5, the UFC Jacksonville event airs on ABC, ESPN and ESPN+ and will be headlined by the featherweight showdown between hard-hitting bruisers Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria with “The Fighting Falmer” risking his spot in the division Top 5.

Before the ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ live streams get underway this weekend in “The Sunshine State,” which also includes the flyweight showdown between Dana White’s “Contender Series” standout Maycee Barber and battle-tested Brazilian bruiser Amanda Ribas, all 28 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Florida State Athletic Commission affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Jacksonville weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Emmett vs. Topuria” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s ceremonial weigh ins (video here).

Complete UFC Jacksonville weigh ins text results below:

UFC Jacksonville Main Card on ABC/ESPN+:

145 lbs.: Josh Emmett (145.5) vs. Ilia Topuria (146)

125 lbs.: Maycee Barber (126) vs. Amanda Ribas (125)

265 lbs.: Austen Lane (245.5) vs. Justin Tafa (266)

145 lbs.: David Onama (146) vs. Gabriel Santos (145)

185 lbs.: Brendan Allen (185.5) vs. Bruno Silva (186)

UFC Jacksonville Prelims Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Neil Magny (171) vs. Phil Rowe (171)

170 lbs.: Randy Brown (171) vs. Wellington Turman (171)

155 lbs.: Loik Radzhabov (157.25*) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (155.5)

115 lbs.: Tabatha Ricci (114) vs. Gillian Robertson (116)

125 lbs.: Joshua Van (125.25) vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5)

155 lbs.: Chepe Mariscal (154) vs. Trevor Peek (156)

145 lbs.: Jamall Emmers (147*) vs. Jack Jenkins (145.5)

125 lbs.: Kleydson Rodrigues (129*) vs. Tatsuro Taira (126)

185 lbs.: Sedriques Dumas (185) vs. Cody Brundage (186)

*Missed weight

Remember, the UFC Jacksonville ceremonial weigh ins stream LIVE at 5 p.m. ET HERE.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here, here, and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN/ESPN+ lineup click here.