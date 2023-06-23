Live: UFC Jacksonville ceremonial weigh ins video

With the UFC Jacksonville early (and official) weigh ins already in the books, the promotion will send all 26 (not 28) fighters back to the stage for the ceremonial festivities, popping off LIVE at 5 p.m. ET in the embedded video above. This marks the final stop before the “Emmett vs. Topuria” MMA event on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+ tomorrow afternoon (Sat., June 24, 2023) at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

Get complete UFC Jacksonville early weigh-in results and video right here.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

