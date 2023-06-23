LIVE! PFL 6 2023 results, coverage and full fight highlights | Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero

The final event of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 regular season goes down TONIGHT (Fri., June 23, 2023) from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga., with the Welterweights and Lightweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the year-end culminating event later this year. For most fighters, it is win or go home. In the main event, 2022 Lightweight champion, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, takes on fellow Canadian Anthony Romero, while in the co-main event, 2022 Welterweight champion, Sadibou Sy, fights Shane Mitchell. The “Prelims” undercard starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).

PFL 6 2023 Quick Results

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. David Zawada

Magomed Umalatov vs. Nayib Lopez

Clay Collard vs. Stevie Ray

Carlos Leal vs. Dilano Taylor

Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio

Alexander Martinez vs. Bruno Miranda

Solomon Renfro defeats Jarrah Al-Silawi by knockout Round 2, 1:44

SOLOMON RENFRO! WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE!



Renfro earns 5 points in the Welterweight standings#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW

ESPN+

https://t.co/jPNvomD5xg pic.twitter.com/JVPdukT03G — PFL (@PFLMMA) June 23, 2023

Brahyan Zurcher defeats Mike Bardsley by TKO (Punches), Round 2, 4:45

Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeats Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) Round, 1 1:35

PFL 5 2023 Play-By-Play Results

Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero

Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell

Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa

Clay Collard vs. Stevie Ray

