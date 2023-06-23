LIVE! PFL 6 2023 results, coverage and full fight highlights | Aubin-Mercier vs. Romero

The final event of the Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2023 regular season goes down TONIGHT (Fri., June 23, 2023) from inside Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Ga., with the Welterweights and Lightweights taking the cage in hopes of winning $1 million at the year-end culminating event later this year. For most fighters, it is win or go home. In the main event, 2022 Lightweight champion, Olivier Aubin-Mercier, takes on fellow Canadian Anthony Romero, while in the co-main event, 2022 Welterweight champion, Sadibou Sy, fights Shane Mitchell. The “Prelims” undercard starts at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card begins at 9 p.m. ET (also on ESPN+).
PFL 6 2023 Quick Results
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero
Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell
Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. David Zawada
Magomed Umalatov vs. Nayib Lopez
Clay Collard vs. Stevie Ray
Carlos Leal vs. Dilano Taylor
Natan Schulte vs. Raush Manfio
Alexander Martinez vs. Bruno Miranda
Solomon Renfro defeats Jarrah Al-Silawi by knockout Round 2, 1:44
SOLOMON RENFRO! WELCOME TO THE LEAGUE!
Renfro earns 5 points in the Welterweight standings


Brahyan Zurcher defeats Mike Bardsley by TKO (Punches), Round 2, 4:45
Brahyan Zurcher!!! UPPERCUT + LEFT HOOK COMBO FTW!


Abdullah Al-Qahtani defeats Lamar Brown via submission (rear-naked choke) Round, 1 1:35
Successful Debut for Abdullah Al-Qahtani!!


PFL 5 2023 Play-By-Play Results
Olivier Aubin-Mercier vs. Anthony Romero
Sadibou Sy vs. Shane Mitchell
Shane Burgos vs. Yamato Nishikawa
Clay Collard vs. Stevie Ray
