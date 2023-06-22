Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 in the works for September UFC main event

The women’s Flyweight title rematch in Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is inevitable.

Reigning champion, Alexa Grasso (16-3), and divisional all-time great, Valentina Shevchenko (23-4), are expected to run things back this upcoming Mexican Independence Day, according to The Schmo. The rematch is being targeted as the Sept. 16, 2023, UFC event’s headliner and will go down in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Whether or not the event will be a Fight Night or pay-per-view is unknown.

“Per sources, Alexa Grasso vs Valentina Shevchenko Bout Agreements in the works for September 16th as MAIN EVENT Independence Day,” The Schmo tweeted. “Likely location T Mobile Arena with NSAC approving location. Fight Night or PPV TBD.. #FightNews #UFC”

2023 has been arguably the best year in mixed martial arts (MMA) history for Mexico. The first three months of the year saw big title wins for some of the sport’s finest, capping off with a major upset at 125 pounds when Grasso did the unthinkable. The former Strawweight prospect dethroned Shevchenko with a fourth round face crank submission (watch highlights).

Grasso, 29, is the only fighter to defeat Shevchenko at Flyweight and the only other in UFC aside from the recently retired Bantamweight and Featherweight titleholder, Amanda Nunes. Grasso’s win extended her unbeaten streak in the weight class to five after moving up from 115 pounds in Aug. 2020.

Mexico’s other two champions, Brandon Moreno and Yair Rodriguez, will get back in action before their fellow countrywoman at UFC 290 on July 8, 2023.

The current Sept. 16, 2023 UFC event line up can be seen below:

125lbs.: (C)Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko

185lbs.: Chris Curtis vs. Anthony Hernandez

115lbs.: Lupita Godinez vs. Sam Hughes