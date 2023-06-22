Dana White reacts to Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg UFC fight — ‘I would absolutely, positively do this’

Dana White is on board.

The UFC president is prepared to book a pay-per-view (PPV) fight card for the billionaire battle between Twitter CEO Elon Musk and Meta head cheese Mark Zuckerberg, which started as a joke on social media but somehow became a “dead serious” issue over the last 12 hours.

“I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night, both guys are absolutely dead serious about this,” White told TMZ Sports. “This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world. Bigger than anything that has been done. If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That’s what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they’re serious, we can figure out a way to pull this off. I would absolutely, positively do this.”

White would charge $100 for the card with a portion of the proceeds going to charity.

“You build a real card with real guys you wanna give some exposure to, make sure there’s some really fun fights on the card and [Musk vs. Zuckerberg] are the main event,” White continued. “The biggest fight of all time was Floyd Mayweather and Conor (McGregor). I think this triples that. There is no limit on what this thing could make because everybody would watch it. Everybody would want to see it.”

Mayweather vs. McGregor reportedly registered 6.7 million PPV buys.

Zuckerberg has been training sleep jitsu over the last few years and Musk told White he’s experienced in martial arts. That said, I don’t think anyone expects a potential cage fight to be anything other than a complete train wreck, perhaps surpassing the giant turd stain left by pro wrestler CM Punk back when that experiment went off the rails.