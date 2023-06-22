UFC London gets new poster for ‘Aspinall vs Tybura’ on July 22

30 days until #UFCLondon and your poster has just dropped!! See you at The O2 next month ⤵️ ️ https://t.co/K65AVlNmfJ ️ https://t.co/383aE56FPP pic.twitter.com/nzLLBuXdaG

UFC heavyweight up-and-comer Tom Aspinall will (finally) return from knee surgery to throw down against fellow 265-pound bruiser Marcin Tybura atop the UFC London fight card on Sat., July 22, 2023 inside The O2 arena in London, England.

Now they have an official poster.

The surgically-repaired Aspinall (12-3) has not competed since a technical knockout loss to Curtis Blaydes in summer 2022, a bout that ended in just 15 seconds after the former BAMMA banger blew out his knee.

As for Tybura (24-7), ranked five spots below Aspinall at No. 10, he’s currently the winner of two straight. After outpointing Alexander Romanov at UFC 278, “Tyber” captured a decision win over Blagoy Ivanov at UFC Vegas 68.

UFC London will also feature the return of “Meatball” Molly McCann, who tangles with Julija Stoliarenko in flyweight action. Elsewhere on the card, Paul Craig and Andre Muniz hook ‘em up at 185 pounds.

