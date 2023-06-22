 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elon Musk vs Mark Zuckerberg odds: Bookies release surprise betting line for billionaire brawl

By Jesse Holland
7th Viva Technology Conference In Paris - Day 3 Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images

Elon Musk would get his butt whooped by Mark Zuckerberg.

That’s according to the bookies at BetOnline.ag, who pegged the Tesla billionaire and newly-crowned Twitter CEO the odds-on betting underdog against the pasty-faced Meta creep. Musk is currently sitting at +300 (3/1) against -500 (1/5) for Zuckerberg.

I guess that Vladimir Putin death match is officially off the table.

Zuckerberg has been training jiu-jitsu and recently medaled at a local tournament in California, despite getting choked out on his way to gold. As for Musk, his combat sports experience appears limited to smoky sessions with banana boy Joe Rogan.

So why are they even beefing?

The same reason most other people beef: something was said on social media, someone else fanned the flames, responses were issued, and now it’s a proposed cage fight. Sound ridiculous? No more ridiculous than any other fantasy fight that won’t happen.

Still more fun to talk about than another round of APEX events in Las Vegas.

