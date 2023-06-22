PFL 6 weigh ins results: Headliners on point, but two miss for June 23 fight card

Professional Fighters League (PFL) wraps up the second half of the 2023 regular season with PFL 6, featuring lightweights and welterweights, including the headlining affair between 2022 PFL Lightweight Champion Olivier “The Canadian Gangster” Aubin-Mercier and 155-pound “Genius” Anthony Romero.

The action takes place this Friday night (June 23) on ESPN and ESPN+ at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here are the official PFL 6 weigh ins results:

ESPN Card

Lightweight: Olivier Aubin-Mercier (155.6 lbs) vs. Anthony Romero (155.4 lbs)

Welterweight: Sadibou Sy (170.6 lbs) vs. Shane Mitchell (170.8 lbs)

Lightweight: Shane Burgos (155.8 lbs) vs. Yamato Nishikawa (155.8 lbs)

Welterweight: Magomed Magomedkerimov (171.0 lbs) vs. David Zawada (170.2 lbs)

Welterweight: Magomed Umalatov (170.4 lbs) vs. Nayib Lopez (170.0 lbs)

Lightweight: Clay Collard (155.1 lbs) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6 lbs)

ESPN+ Card

Catchweight: Carlos Leal (170.6 lbs) vs. Dilano Taylor (171.2 lbs)

*Dilano Taylor will receive a 1-point penalty in the league standings that will be applied to his total league points earned in this bout. He also forfeits 20% of his show purse to Carlos Leal. Taylor is still eligible to earn points in this bout.

Lightweight: Natan Schulte (156.0 lbs) vs. Raush Manfio (156.0 lbs)

Lightweight: Alexander Martinez (156.0 lbs) vs. Bruno Miranda (153.6 lbs)

Welterweight: Jarrah Al Silawi (170.8 lbs) vs. Solomon Renfro (169.4 lbs)

Catchweight Showcase: Brahyan Zurcher (146.8 lbs) vs. Mike Bardsley (144.4 lbs)

*Brahyan Zurcher missed weight and will forfeit 20% of his show purse to Bardsley.

Featherweight Showcase: Abdullah Al-Qahtani (144.8 lbs) vs. Lamar Brown (146.0 lbs)

For more PFL 6 news and notes click here.