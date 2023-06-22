UFC welterweights fed up with ‘confusing, annoying’ title picture — ‘It’s our job to fight’

Leon Edwards secured back-to-back victories over longtime welterweight rival Kamaru Usman, winning the 170-pound title at UFC 278 then defending it at UFC 286. Promotion president Dana White hastily named Colby Covington as next in line for a division title shot, despite the fact that “Chaos” laid a pair of eggs in two previous attempts to capture the welterweight crown.

That was back in March and since then ... crickets.

“It’s confusing, man,” No. 8-ranked welterweight contender Geoff Neal told Middle Easy. “It’s so annoying. I just wish everybody would f*cking fight. It’s our job to fight. I know there’s like money viewers and all that shit, but, uh, it’s our job to fight, motherf*ckers just want to like run around. Belal (Muhammad) should be fighting for a title. I think he deserves it. I think he’s earned it, but in due time he might get there. We’ll see how it plays out. I just feel like the [next title] fight should just make sense. Colby hasn’t done nothing to deserve another damn title shot. Like, if I’m being honest, he hasn’t done sh*t. He hasn’t fought anybody, like let him fight somebody else.”

Part of the blame falls on Edwards and his summer vacation.

Coming off a submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov a UFC 285 last March, the 32 year-old Neal (15-5) is now in a position to remind fans (and matchmakers) he’s still a force to be reckoned with when he collides with fast-rising welterweight sensation Ian Garry at UFC 292 this Aug. in Boston.

