It’s really turning out to be a unbelievable week for billionaire foolishness. As a handful of ultra wealthy amateur submarine enthusiasts are either slowly asphyxiating or very quickly being crumpled by immense amounts of pressure deep beneath the sea, two of the most powerful men on the planet still remaining above water are proposing a different kind of showdown.

In the blue corner, Elon Musk, the tech billionaire who works 18 hours a day and tweets throughout the remaining six. Tesla’s head honcho purchased Twitter last year, which has led to all sorts of ongoing drama involving blue checkmarks and moderation. One smaller side effect has been that Musk is now deep in the social media game, which pits him opposite our fighter in the red corner, Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg’s name is become common place on MMA circles fairly recently. The Meta CEO and Facebook founder seems to genuinely love Brazilian jiu-jitsu and martial arts. He’s been competing — and getting choked out cold — in jiu-jitsu tournaments, as well as rubbing shoulders with grappling royalty like Mike Musumeci.

Are the two on a collision course? When Musk tweeted that he’s “up for a cage fight if he [Zuckerberg] is,’ Zuckerberg quickly responded with the classic Khabib line in agreement.

“Send me location,” Zuckerberg replied on an Instagram story.

zuck khabib

send location pic.twitter.com/g3Jb49JrRq — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 22, 2023

Given that Zuckerberg is over a decade younger and has actual martial arts experience, he has to be a significant favorite. However, Musk may have Joe Rogan in his corner, which could be the deciding factor in the silliest match up of the week.

Mac doesn’t seem to be giving TUF his full effort.

You gonna help me coach today? pic.twitter.com/XhOJyWG9y7 — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 21, 2023

Light Heavyweight b-b-b-BANGER alert!

Ilia Topuria is absolutely not lacking in confidence. Will that seem him rise to the belt or sent to sleep by Josh Emmett on Saturday?

"I'm going to finish in him in the first round": Ilia Topuria has a bold prediction for champ Alexander Volkanovski. #UFCJacksonville | Full video: https://t.co/Ef9kfiW5RY pic.twitter.com/c00ikwyPnz — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) June 21, 2023

Need more evidence that Sean Strickland is a strange human being?

I’m tempted to make a joke, but it’s genuinely awesome that these three champions were able to get an education at Harvard.

Kamaru Usman, Francis Ngannou and Tony Ferguson all being Harvard alumni is still wiid pic.twitter.com/FS1T6DhxTS — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 21, 2023

If Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor really does go up in flames, I would love to see Chandler vs. Eddie Alvarez 3! Even if that fight sucks — and it wouldn’t — the first two are great enough that it’s an all-time trilogy already.

Hey @MikeChandlerMMA you’ll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing buddy . @danawhite @ufc know the Deal #trilogytime #3 — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) June 21, 2023

Someday, MMA fighters will catch kicks and land sweeps like this. Sure seems a whole lot easier than wrestling along the fence!

Just some Nadaka Yoshinari sweeps, takedowns and throws. pic.twitter.com/aI6ukQ7nmn — nojillnolife (@nojillnolife) June 19, 2023

One of the six times that Muay Thai legend Saenchai defeated eventual One FC champion, Nong-O.

Is this more violent or more chaotic?

Call an ambulance ... but not for me!

What other secrets is this world hiding from me? I’ve done volunteer shifts working with rabbits goddammit!

