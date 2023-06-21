Junior dos Santos and Fabricio Werdum expected to rematch in bare-knuckle MMA fight for Gamebred FC

It’s the rematch the world didn’t know it needed.

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champions, Junior dos Santos (21-9) and Fabricio Werdum (24-9-1), are going to run things back 15 years after their initial encounter at UFC 90 in Oct. 2008, according to Sherdog. Dos Santos and Werdum’s rematch will go down under bare-knuckle mixed martial arts (MMA) rules inside the Gamebred Fighting Championship cage. A location and date have yet to be confirmed.

Related Dos Santos Blasts UFC Following Cold Release

“‘Cigano’ started his camp to face Werdum today,” dos Santos’ coach at American Top Team (ATT), Conan Silveira, told Sherdog. “I’m not sure if it was already officially announced but it will be at a Masvidal event under Vale Tudo rules, but with no gloves.”

The result of the first fight came in massive upset fashion when dos Santos scored a first round uppercut knockout of his fellow Brazilian in his promotional debut. It was the second win of what ultimately extended to become one of the division’s all-time greatest runs as dos Santos won 10 in a row, capturing UFC gold and knocking out several legends along the way.

Dos Santos, 39, currently rides a five-fight losing streak, consisting all of technical knockouts. “Cigano” last fought at Eagle FC 47 in May 2022, losing to Yorgan De Castro when he injured his shoulder (watch highlights). Werdum, on the other hand, enjoyed a cup of coffee with Professional Fighters League (PFL) in its 2021 season. “Vai Cavalho” only fought once for the promotion, which was a controversial no-contest against Renan Ferreira. At age 45, Werdum has recently been seen showing off arguably the best physique of his life.