Eddie Alvarez offers to replace Conor McGregor for Michael Chandler trilogy: ‘I’d gladly do USADA 24/7’

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler have unfinished business.

It’s been a stressful week for the former three-time Bellator Lightweight champion, Chandler. Currently featured on The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF) as a coach opposite Conor McGregor, the expected match up seems to be fading away.

McGregor has been out of the required Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool since late 2021 after he broke his leg in his trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier (watch highlights). Before he is allowed to return, McGregor needs to undergo six months of testing, which at this point, means he won’t be able to return until 2024, barring any exceptions. Adding insult to injury, Chandler received a visit from USADA last night (Tues., June 20, 2023), prompting him to ask where McGregor is.

There aren’t yet any updates on or from “The Notorious” regarding his status in the testing pool. As a consolation, the aforementioned Alvarez has seen the saga play out and offers his services should Chandler miss out on the high-profile pairing.

“Hey @MikeChandlerMMA you’ll never be without a potential opponent as long as I am still breathing buddy,” Alvarez tweeted. “@danawhite @ufc know the Deal [fist and knife emojis] #trilogytime #3

“I’d gladly do Usada 24/7 any day of the week … before my last fight My testosterone was a staggering 375 and I felt like a machine,” he added. “I been drug free my entire life . I’d test positive for Lots of Caffeine at best [thumbs up emojis] bring on the testing and opponents.”

Perhaps Bellator’s all-time greatest two-fight series, Alvarez and Chandler hold wins over each other. In their fights, the winner took the title from the other, starting with Chandler’s emergent tournament run that capped off with a fourth round rear-naked choke of Alvarez. A contractual battle played out for Alvarez behind the scenes before the rematch took place and ultimately saw a split decision win for “The Underground King” send him to UFC with the belt.

Alvarez, 39, most recently got back in action with a split decision win against Chad Mendes in his bare-knuckle boxing debut at BKFC 41 in April 2023 (watch highlights).