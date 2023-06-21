UFC vets Jeremy Stephens, Chris Avila throw hands at Paul-Diaz boxing PPV on Aug. 5

Former UFC featherweights Jeremy Stephens and Chris Avila will collide in a 168-pound contest scheduled for eight rounds on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz pay-per-view (PPV) event, recently made official for Sat., Aug. 5, 2023 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Avila, who holds a losing record in MMA (8-9) but jumped out to a 3-1 mark as a professional boxer, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Paul Bamba under the Misfits Boxing banner last April in New Orleans.

“My last three fights I have settled the score with (Anthony) Taylor, and beat up a doctor and a dork,” said Avila. “I’m looking for the best fights and the toughest fights. Jeremy has been around a long time and fought everyone in MMA. But he hasn’t fought me so let’s see what’s up over eight rounds on August 5th in Dallas.”

Stephens, seven years older than Avila at 37, parted ways with UFC after four straight losses. A 1-1 record for PFL MMA would send “Lil’ Heathen” to the “sweet science,” which resulted in a majority draw opposite Jose Aldo last April in Milwaukee.

“I am super excited to be in these times of MMA mixing with boxing, it is a huge opportunity,” said Stephens. “And to have all the eyes in the world on this card, I plan on stealing the fucking show and giving the fans the ‘too hot for TV’ type performance that I always bring. I have a game opponent, and I’m going to highlight and leave people in memory of my performance. Knowing the world is watching me being my authentic self gets me pumped and I love it!!! This is life right now, LFG. War!”

The Aug. 5 fight card will be topped by the 185-pound showdown between celebrity boxer Jake Paul and former UFC headliner Nate Diaz. Elsewhere in the lineup, undisputed featherweight champion Amanda Serrano collides with former WBO featherweight titleholder Heather Hardy.