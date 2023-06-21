Is Conor McGregor on OnlyFans? Bathwater boxer Ebanie Bridges luring ‘Notorious’ to pay service

Women’s IBF bantamweight champion Ebanie Bridges claims she was paid $250,000 to join OnlyFans to help recruit other famous athletes to the subscription-based service. The end goal is to provide exclusive content for fans, though top names have been leery of joining the online platform because of its history of peddling pornographic content.

So when can we expect UFC megastar Conor McGregor to sign up?

“He might have some ideas of doing it. I do give a lot of people the idea though of joining OnlyFans – especially women as some people look down on it as a bad thing, but it’s not,” Bridges told OnlyAccounts.io (via Mirror). “It’s exclusive content from athletes and celebrities – it doesn’t need to be sex and porn as it’s not like that.”

“I’m not a blogger or Instagram a lot by telling people all the time what I’m doing, but on my OnlyFans, I do. So all the fans know what I’m up to, at home or when out, plus behind the scenes. While it’s been good during the injury as a way to keep in touch with all my fans.”

Bridges first met McGregor at the Katie Taylor vs. Chantelle Cameron boxing event last month in Dublin, posing for pictures while talking shop. “Blonde Bomber” revealed her friendship with “Notorious” has been blossoming for quite some time.

“He’s lovely, me and Conor have been talking for a while,” Bridges said. “He’s always supported my career; I’ve talked to him online and he sends me messages before my fights and has invited me to Ireland a few times and is nice to have that support and friendship.”

“Recently was obviously the first time I’d seen him in person and that was great after the conversations we’ve had online. He’s awesome and so effervescent and has that energy. When Conor walks in the room he lights it up and he’s very inspiring.”

McGregor, 34, is currently coaching Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) on ESPN and was expected to make his Octagon return at some point later this year. Unfortunately his USADA window of eligibility appears to be closing, so early 2024 appears to be a more realistic timeline.

Assuming he comes back at all.