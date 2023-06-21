 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC Jacksonville media day video feat. Josh Emmett, Ilia Topuria

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Jacksonville: “Emmett vs. Topuria” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ABC and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. (June 24, 2023) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET.

LIVE! Stream UFC Jacksonville On ESPN+

HIGH-STAKES FEATHERWEIGHT MATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Jacksonville, Fla., on Sat., June 24, 2023, with another action-packed card at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, headlined by a thrilling Featherweight contenders’ bout between No. 5-ranked Josh Emmett and surging No. 9-seeded Ilia Topuria. In UFC Jacksonville’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event (it also airs on ABC), Amanda Ribas takes on Maycee Barber in a fun women’s Flyweight contest.

Don’t miss a single second of face-punching action!

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

10:45 a.m. - Ilia Topuria
11 a.m. - Bruno Silva
11:15 a.m. - Maycee Barber
11:45 a.m. - Justin Tafa
12 p.m. - Gabriel Santos
12:15 p.m. - Phil Rowe
1:15 p.m. - Amanda Ribas
1:30 p.m. - Josh Emmett
1:45 p.m. - Austen Lane
2 p.m. - Neil Magny
2:30 p.m. - Brendan Allen
2:45 p.m. - David Onama

Note: Times and availability subject to change

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Jacksonville fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 12 p.m. ET, followed by the ABC/ESPN+ main card start time at 3 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Jacksonville news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Emmett vs. Topuria” fight card and ABC/ESPN+ line up click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania