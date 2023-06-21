Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight media day on Wednesday for the upcoming UFC Jacksonville: “Emmett vs. Topuria” mixed martial arts (MMA) event on ABC and ESPN+, scheduled for this Sat. (June 24, 2023) inside VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Florida.

The LIVE video stream gets underway promptly at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Fighters scheduled to appear include:

10:45 a.m. - Ilia Topuria

11 a.m. - Bruno Silva

11:15 a.m. - Maycee Barber

11:45 a.m. - Justin Tafa

12 p.m. - Gabriel Santos

12:15 p.m. - Phil Rowe

1:15 p.m. - Amanda Ribas

1:30 p.m. - Josh Emmett

1:45 p.m. - Austen Lane

2 p.m. - Neil Magny

2:30 p.m. - Brendan Allen

2:45 p.m. - David Onama

Note: Times and availability subject to change

