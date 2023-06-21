‘Bigger and stronger’ Charles Oliveira facing steroid accusations from UFC fans after ‘his face changed’

Fans want to know why Charles Oliveira looks bigger.

The former UFC lightweight champion, who once competed at 145 pounds, insists his continued use of MHP products is the secret behind his success, probably because they sponsor him and he’s getting paid to gas them up.

“BIGGER AND STRONGER!” Oliveira wrote on Instagram. “A lot of people have been commenting that I look bigger. That’s because I AM! Since taking MHP products over the past few years I AM ... Bigger and STRONGER!”

Related Oliveira Emerges As New Candidate For McGregor Fight

UFC fans flooded his comment section with accusations of steroids, suggesting “Do Bronx” turned his career around by using performance-enhancing drugs — to the point where it caused changes to his face.

Bruh his face changed.

I’m just gonna go ahead and say it [because] I feel like everyone knows but just loves Charles (as do I) so wont mention it. As soon as he started putting together the insane win streak he increased in power, durability and size. Bro hopped on the juice but so is 60% of the UFC.

His head is bigger too in the pic so maybe he has a better chin now.

Lmao my man got a hold of the secret juice from Paulo [Costa] and is now built like a god.

i been saying this for so long Charles has been gaining so much muscle he’s a demon.

Oliveira was recently honored by USADA for achieving 50 clean drug tests.

“I’m very happy because it’s something I always talk about in every interview,” Oliveira told the MMA media. “The legacy we want to leave in this sport, the work that we put in, being clean all the time. I think my smile spoke for me when I saw it, I’m very happy and really for being a clean athlete and just going forward like this.”

Here’s a 2010 photo of “Do Bronx.”

Compared to a 2023 pic of the Brazilian:

Oliveira, 33, is coming off a first-round stoppage over Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 in Vancouver and could be in line to rematch Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound strap; however, the promotion has yet to make any sort of official announcement.