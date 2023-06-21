Ferocious Featherweight finishers take center stage inside Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Fla., this Saturday (June 24, 2023) when Ilia Topuria attempts to punch his ticket to a title shot at Josh Emmett’s expense. UFC Jacksonville will also see Amanda Ribas look to halt the rise of Maycee Barber and Justin Tafa face Austen Lane in a clash of Heavyweight knockout artists.

Not wanting to break the bank after binging on fireworks? Let’s beef that billfold back up ...

Raoni Barcelos

He didn’t do anything wrong, but his opponent pulled out on super short notice and thus we missed out on his very generous odds.

Nikolas Motta

Well, I said he was chinny. Those counters I mentioned worked for a bit, but then he lost the same way he lost to Miller: dropped his right hand to load up on the counter left and got blasted to Bolivia.

Muslim Salikhov

There’s that Nicolas Dalby comeback again. Salikhov just couldn’t keep up, and once he got tired, the technical striking edge evaporated.

Denys Bondar

I assumed Bondar could hold Carlos Hernandez down and was proven decisively incorrect. He could have probably pushed the takedowns a little harder in the early going, it was just a bad read on my part.

What Went Right?

Armen Petrosyan

Basically as expected; he used his superior striking to take apart Christian Leroy Duncan’s funkier offense. Good work.

Tereza Bleda

It wasn’t pretty and she nearly blew it in the last round, but we take those.

Pat Sabatini

Pure dominance. Can’t say I expected it to be that one-sided.

Modestas Bukauskas

For the record, I did score two rounds for him, but he was definitely fortunate here. You could see a lot of the old issues I thought he’d grown beyond, namely the tendency to retreat with his hands down.

UFC Jacksonville Odds For The Under Card:

Neil Magny (-165) vs. Phil Rowe (+140)

Much of Rowe’s recent success came from out-lasting his opponents before using his size and strength to batter them into submission. That’s not going to work against Magny, who’s just as tall and rangy on top of having the wrestling skills to exploit Rowe’s takedown defense. To make things worse for “The Fresh Prince,” Magny never slows down, so Rowe can’t rely on just swarming him with punches when he gets tired. I expect Magny to dominate, so bet accordingly.

Randy Brown (-225) vs. Wellington Turman (+190)

For sure give me Brown at better than -250. Turman’s only two wins in the last 3.5 years were a split decision against Sam Alvey and an armbar finish of professional disappointment Misha Cirkunov. Brown’s got a ton of height and reach on him, not to mention far superior striking and sufficiently stout takedown defense to keep things in his wheelhouse.

Mateusz Rebecki (-155) vs. Loik Radzhabov (+135)

Skip it. This is essentially a mirror match that could boil down to whose gas tank gives out first.

Tabatha Ricci (-130) vs. Gillian Robertson (+110)

Not entirely sure why Robertson is the underdog here. She’s bigger, she’s more experienced, she’s beaten better competition, and her wrestling seems like a strong answer to Ricci’s judo. Bank on “The Savage.”

Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-190) vs. Joshua Van (+160)

As I’ve said the last few times Zhumagulov has shown up in this column in the last few weeks, I’m not touching any of his fights until he goes through an exorcism that guarantees proper judging.

Trevor Peek (-110) vs. Jose Mariscal (-110)

Though this figures to be an incredibly volatile matchup, it’s hard to pass up Peek. Both men are eager sluggers, but Mariscal is a longtime Featherweight taking this fight on short notice.

Jamall Emmers (-200) vs. Jack Jenkins (+170)

I like the looks of Jenkins as an underdog. Emmers is an incredibly skilled and physically impressive fighter, but his in-cage decision-making consistently lets him down, which is bad news against another well-rounded and highly technical fighter in Jenkins. Can’t pass it up at +170.

Tatsuro Taira (-260) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+220)

Leave this one alone. Rodrigues is sorely underrated and a dangerous finisher wherever the fight goes; I still think he loses, but -260 is too spicy to bet on Taira.

Cody Brundage (-175) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+150)

Put a bit down on Brundage. He’s more prone to self-destruction than Josh Fremd or the man he’s replacing on short notice, Punahele Soriano, but he has the wrestling skills to ruin Dumas’ day the same way Fremd did. Dumas looked incredibly unprepared for the big show, and while you could chalk some of that up to Octagon jitters, three months isn’t long enough to address the issues he showed.

UFC Jacksonville Odds For The Main Card:

Ilia Topuria (-325) vs. Josh Emmett (+270)

I have Topuria winning this, but he’s been clipped before and Emmett hits like a truck. At -325, I’d leave this alone.

Amanda Ribas (-200) vs. Maycee Barber (+170)

Might as well put a bit down on Ribas. Andrea Lee, a middling wrestler, took Barber down on five of five attempts last time out. Ribas has the top control to turn those sorts of opportunities into entire rounds in dominant position, and while she is a bit chinny, she looked plenty sharp on the feet against Viviane Araujo last time out.

Justin Tafa (-175) vs. Austen Lane (+150)

The Tafa pick worked out against Parker Porter and it’ll work out here. Lane is tall, rangy, and athletic, but he’s got some serious defensive issues that should let Tafa chin him before long.

Gabriel Santos (-215) vs. David Onama (+185)

The odds on Santos are probably a smidge wide, but still within tolerance. He gave Lerone Murphy everything he could handle on short notice, showing off the chin needed to withstand Onama’s swings and the high-pressure wrestling to sap Onama’s gas tank the way Nate Landwehr did. As Onama shows no signs of tightening up his striking, it’s hard not to pick against him here.

Brendan Allen (-180) vs. Bruno Silva (+155)

Silva’s fights are way too messy and Allen’s chin has failed him before, so I’d rather not touch this.

UFC Jacksonville Best Bets:

Single bet — Gillian Robertson: Bet $60 to make $66

Single bet — Jack Jenkins: Bet $40 to make $68

Single bet — Trevor Peek: Bet $44 to make $40

Parlay — Neil Magny and Randy Brown: Bet $60 to make $78.60

Parlay — Gabriel Santos and Cody Brundage: Bet $40 to make $52

Parlay — Justin Tafa and Amanda Ribas: Bet $40 to make $54

Should be an entertaining afternoon, and you won’t even have to ruin your sleep schedule to catch the main event. See you Saturday, Maniacs.

Initial Investment For 2023: $600

April Bailout: $400

Current Total: $544.74

