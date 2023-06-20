TUF 31 results video, full Ep. 4 recap | McGregor vs. Chandler

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) returns TONIGHT (Tues., June 20, 2023) at 10 p.m. ET on ESPN for Ep. 4 of the long-running combat sports reality show, featuring head coaches Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler leading respective squads of lightweight and bantamweight contestants. Remember, immediate replays of TUF 31 are available on ESPN+ (sign up here) immediately after the show, or you can save yourself an hour and just read our complete recap below at 11 p.m. ET.

Missed last week’s episode? No problem! Get full results and recap videos right here.

Related TUF 31 Debut Ratings Fail To Reach Previous McGregor Highs

Here’s where we stand heading into Episode 4:

Team McGregor:

135 lbs.: Mando Gutierrez (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Trevor Wells (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Carlos Vera (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Nate Jennerman (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Aaron McKenzie (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

Team Chandler:

135 lbs.: Hunter Azure (No. 1)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2)

135 lbs.: Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Cody Gibson (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1)

155 lbs.: Austin Hubbard (No. 2)

155 lbs.: Roosevelt Roberts (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4)

Coach Chandler and his team of UFC veterans are up three fights to zero.

Here are the remaining elimination fights:

135 lbs.: Trevor Wells (No. 2) vs. Timur Valiev (No. 3)

135 lbs.: Brad Katona (No. 2) vs. Carlos Vera (No. 3)

155 lbs.: Lee Hammond (No. 1) vs. Kurt Holobaugh (No. 4)

155 lbs.: Jason Knight (No. 1) vs. Landon Quinones Stewart (No. 4)

135 lbs.: Rico DiSciullo (No. 4) vs. Hunter Azure (No. 1)

See you tonight for Trevor Wells vs. Timur Valiev and the rest of Episode 4!