Jessica Andrade replaces injured Virna Jandiroba, takes on Tatiana Suarez at UFC Nashville

Jessica Andrade is staying busy with as many tough match ups as possible.

No. 6-ranked Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Strawweight contender, Virna Janiroba, was originally set to compete with Tatiana Suarez (10-0) at UFC Nashville on Aug. 5, 2023. Unfortunately for the Brazilian, Jandiroba suffered a knee injury that will require surgery, forcing her to withdraw, according to MMA Fighting. The No. 5-ranked contender and former champion, Andrade (24-11), is now set to fill in vs. the No. 10 Suarez.

Suarez will make for Andrade’s fourth 2023 appearance in the Octagon. “Bate Estaca” has gone 1-2 this year so far, defeating Lauren Murphy via a dominant unanimous decision at Flyweight before suffering a short-notice second round rear-naked choke defeat to Erin Blanchfield (watch highlights) and most recently returning to Strawweight where Yan Xiaonan handed her a first round knockout loss at UFC 288 last month (May 6, 2023).

UFC Nashville will be Suarez’s return to the 115-pound weight class after making her comeback at Flyweight against Montana De La Rosa in Feb. 2023. The undefeated wrestling standout scored a second round guillotine choke (watch highlights), setting her up for a comfortable return to the division she’s fought most of her career in.

