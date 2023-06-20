Commission drops ban hammer on PFL drug offenders: Seven suspensions, three overturned bouts

Not a great couple of weeks for Professional Fighters League (PFL).

The tournament-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion lost seven fighters to suspension this week after Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) ruled on positive drug tests, which not only included mandatory timeouts, but also heavy fines and a trio of overturned bouts.

Here’s the list courtesy of MMA Fighting:

Rob Wilkinson

Tested positive for elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio

Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024

Fined $7,500 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees

Victory over Thiago Santos changed to No Contest

Thiago Santos

Tested positive for clomiphene

Suspended until Oct. 1, 2023

Fined $12,500 with $407.50 in prosecution fees

Rizvan Kuniev

Tested positive for drostanolone, metenelone, boldenone, and 19-norandrosterone

Suspended until April 7, 2024

Fined $9,000 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees

Victory over Renan Ferreira changed to No Contest

Mohammad Fakhreddine

Tested positive for drostanolone, stanozolol, and GW1516

Suspended until April 1, 2024

Fined $6,000 with $407.50 in prosecution fees

Cezar Ferreira

Tested positive for clomiphene and 19-norandrostorone

Suspended until Jan. 14, 2024

Fined $3,000 with $489 in prosecution fees

Will Fleury

Tested positive for elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone (drostanolone)

Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024

Fined $2,250 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees

Victory over Krzysztof Jotko changed to No Contest

Daniel Torres

Tested positive for drostanolone and amphetamines

Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024

Fined $2,500 with $326 in prosecution fees

All seven fighters have been ruled ineligible for the 2023 season and their respective statuses for 2024 remains unclear. In addition, athletes under suspension will have to submit clean drug tests to NSAC before returning to competition in Nevada.

PFL resumes competition with PFL 6 on June 23 in Atlanta.