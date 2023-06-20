Commission drops ban hammer on PFL drug offenders: Seven suspensions, three overturned bouts

Not a great couple of weeks for Professional Fighters League (PFL).
The tournament-based mixed martial arts (MMA) promotion lost seven fighters to suspension this week after Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) ruled on positive drug tests, which not only included mandatory timeouts, but also heavy fines and a trio of overturned bouts.
Here’s the list courtesy of MMA Fighting:
Rob Wilkinson
Tested positive for elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone ratio
Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024
Fined $7,500 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees
Victory over Thiago Santos changed to No Contest
Thiago Santos
Tested positive for clomiphene
Suspended until Oct. 1, 2023
Fined $12,500 with $407.50 in prosecution fees
Rizvan Kuniev
Tested positive for drostanolone, metenelone, boldenone, and 19-norandrosterone
Suspended until April 7, 2024
Fined $9,000 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees
Victory over Renan Ferreira changed to No Contest
Mohammad Fakhreddine
Tested positive for drostanolone, stanozolol, and GW1516
Suspended until April 1, 2024
Fined $6,000 with $407.50 in prosecution fees
Cezar Ferreira
Tested positive for clomiphene and 19-norandrostorone
Suspended until Jan. 14, 2024
Fined $3,000 with $489 in prosecution fees
Will Fleury
Tested positive for elevated testosterone-to-epitestosterone (drostanolone)
Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024
Fined $2,250 with $326 in prosecution fees and $495 for testing fees
Victory over Krzysztof Jotko changed to No Contest
Daniel Torres
Tested positive for drostanolone and amphetamines
Suspended until Jan. 1, 2024
Fined $2,500 with $326 in prosecution fees
All seven fighters have been ruled ineligible for the 2023 season and their respective statuses for 2024 remains unclear. In addition, athletes under suspension will have to submit clean drug tests to NSAC before returning to competition in Nevada.
PFL resumes competition with PFL 6 on June 23 in Atlanta.
