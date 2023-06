Latest UFC Nashville fight card, ESPN lineup for ‘Sandhagen vs Nurmagomdeov’ on Aug. 5

Event: UFC Nashville: “Sandhagen vs. Nurmagomdeov”

Date: Sat., Aug. 5, 2023

Location: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Broadcast: ESPN and ESPN+

Start Time: 6 p.m. ET Prelims | 9 p.m. ET Main Card

UFC Nashville Main Event On ESPN/ESPN+:

135 lbs.: Cory Sandhagen vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

UFC Nashville Main Card, Prelims On ESPN/ESPN+:

115 lbs.: Virna Jandiroba vs. Tatiana Suarez

205 lbs.: Ion Cutelaba vs. Ovince Saint Preux

155 lbs.: Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

205 lbs.: Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

145 lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Sean Woodson

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

145 lbs.: Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo

205 lbs.: Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

125 lbs.: Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne

125 lbs.: Jake Hadley vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

*Fight card, bout order and number of fights remain subject to change.*

