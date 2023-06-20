RAWR! ‘Lion’ Marvin Vettori issues bold statement following UFC Vegas 75 loss to Jared Cannonier

Former UFC middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori took a tremendous amount of abuse in his lopsided loss to fellow 185-pound contender Jared Cannonier in the UFC Vegas 75 headliner last weekend at APEX.

“Killa Gorilla” landed a record-setting 241 significant strikes with 173 of those blows landing to the head of Vettori. Sustained beatings of that magnitude typically have cornermen called on the carpet (or called for immediate removal).

Business as usual for Team Vettori.

“A lion remains a lion,” the “Italian Dream” wrote on Instagram. “Spirit was never broken. I’ll be back stronger, I promise you that.”

After winning five straight in the crowded middleweight division, the 29 year-old Vettori (19-7-1) has lost three of five, but remains ranked in the Top 5 of the 185-pound division in this week’s official rankings update (see it here).

Perhaps the rebounding Vettori can return against the loser of this upcoming fight.