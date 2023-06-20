Hospitalized Bellator MMA fighter suffered cardiac arrest, remains in intensive care

Bellator MMA featherweight Cris Lencioni went into cardiac arrest while training for his James Gallagher fight at the upcoming Bellator 298 event, scheduled for Fri., Aug. 11, 2023, at Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

His wife Marca recently provided an update on Instagram.

“This is Cris’ wife, Marca. On Thursday there was an incident while Cris was training, and he experienced a cardiac arrest. The athletes at the gym were great and immediately called 911 and did their best to address his needs until paramedics arrived. We are currently in another state. He has been under the care of excellent doctors with I and much of his family by his side. We are all hopeful for the progress we know he will continue to make.”

“Prayers are always welcome - if your kiddos want to make a card or anything like that, bring it to the gym and we will make sure Cris gets it. We are currently in uncharted territory and taking everything day by day. Thank you for the continued support during this time. Some of Cris’ family has started a Go Fund Me page. I’ll add the link in his Bio but keeping us in your thoughts and prayers is very much appreciated.”

MMA fans wishing to donate to his Go Fund Me page can do so here.

Lencioni (11-3) racked up back-to-back victories since returning to Bellator MMA in late 2022, including his submission win over Blake Smith as part of the Bellator 294: “Carmouche vs. Bennett 2” fight card last April.

Bellator is expected to rebook Gallagher in the coming days.