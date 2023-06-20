 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Undefeated Khamzat clone remains undefeated with 41-second knockout | Video

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev is a pretty unique fighter.

Hailing from Chechnya, “Borz” has risen up the UFC ladder to become a title threat in two weight classes, as well as one of the sport’s newer stars. He’s a potent finisher, combining heavy power punches with world-class wrestling to overwhelm the vast majority of his opposition. Try as he might, however, Chimaev has had difficulty getting fights booked as of late.

Enter Bizarro Khamzat.

Real name Khamzat Maaev, the other “Borz” — seriously, that’s also his nickname — is an undefeated (4-0) Welterweight prospect from Chechnya as well. The duo share a similar look and combat sports background, as Maaev also has a strong wrestling base that has thus far led him to victory.

At Brave CF 71 in Bahrain last Friday (June 16, 2023), Maaev stopped opponent Elie Farah in just 41 seconds with a nasty series of elbows while defending a takedown. Afterward, he said via a translator “I want to be the same or even better” than Chimaev (via MMA Fighting).

Check it out:

It will be interesting to see how Maaev’s career develops, and whether or not it results in some kind of eventual conflict with the original “Borz.” Until then, he’s already doing a whole lot better than this Conor McGregor impersonator.

Insomnia

How is Marvin Vettori still alive? Jared Cannonier’s punches make people reconsider their profession, and Vettori ate 200 of them? Insanity.

On a continued note, impressive facial recovery from “The Italian Dream!”

I will always be envious of Demian Maia’s masterful smash passing.

PFL is jumping on the Zuck train, signing his training partner Khai Wu.

A fun match up between Featherweights looking to bounce back from recent losses:

This is incredible combat sports art!

Justin Gaethje earned a whole new fan base by defeating Rafael Fiziev.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Randy Costa is an offensive dynamo inside the first five minutes.

A perfect jumping switch knee:

There’s not much better than grainy highlights from 1990s MMA.

Random Land

Get this girl a UFC contract, ASAP!

@bbcnews

The 19-year-old who won the women’s race got knocked unconscious in the process. #cheeserollingcontest #cheeserolling #Gloucester #Race #BBCNews

♬ original sound - BBC News

Midnight Music: This post is a couple days off from the exact anniversary, but ten years ago, Yeezus by Kanye West, Watching Moves With The Sound Off by Mac Miller, and Born Sinner by J. Cole came out on the very same day. This happened just as I was really starting to get into hip-hop, and I really cannot think of a more formative day in my music fandom.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

