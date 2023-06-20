Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Khamzat Chimaev is a pretty unique fighter.

Hailing from Chechnya, “Borz” has risen up the UFC ladder to become a title threat in two weight classes, as well as one of the sport’s newer stars. He’s a potent finisher, combining heavy power punches with world-class wrestling to overwhelm the vast majority of his opposition. Try as he might, however, Chimaev has had difficulty getting fights booked as of late.

Enter Bizarro Khamzat.

Real name Khamzat Maaev, the other “Borz” — seriously, that’s also his nickname — is an undefeated (4-0) Welterweight prospect from Chechnya as well. The duo share a similar look and combat sports background, as Maaev also has a strong wrestling base that has thus far led him to victory.

At Brave CF 71 in Bahrain last Friday (June 16, 2023), Maaev stopped opponent Elie Farah in just 41 seconds with a nasty series of elbows while defending a takedown. Afterward, he said via a translator “I want to be the same or even better” than Chimaev (via MMA Fighting).

Check it out:

41 seconds is all it takes!



Khamzat Maaev doing Khamzat...Chimaev things!



The future is bright, and the future is NOW!#BRAVECF71 pic.twitter.com/49JLYRhCpf — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) June 19, 2023

It will be interesting to see how Maaev’s career develops, and whether or not it results in some kind of eventual conflict with the original “Borz.” Until then, he’s already doing a whole lot better than this Conor McGregor impersonator.

Insomnia

How is Marvin Vettori still alive? Jared Cannonier’s punches make people reconsider their profession, and Vettori ate 200 of them? Insanity.

On a continued note, impressive facial recovery from “The Italian Dream!”

I hope Vettori is doing alright man cause Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/NwjzGcpXnZ — Aj (@AjDuxche) June 18, 2023

Marvin Vettori the day after pic.twitter.com/QQ3TTZacT3 — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 19, 2023

I will always be envious of Demian Maia’s masterful smash passing.

Slicing through the guard like butter with @demianmaia



pic.twitter.com/HPcG6Z4fI3 — Miguel Class (@MigClass) June 19, 2023

PFL is jumping on the Zuck train, signing his training partner Khai Wu.

A fun match up between Featherweights looking to bounce back from recent losses:

This is incredible combat sports art!

Justin Gaethje earned a whole new fan base by defeating Rafael Fiziev.

Justin Gaethje has a whole country behind him… and it ain’t America bro became an idol in Kyrgyzstan for beating Fiziev pic.twitter.com/58kJW3Ylvv — ℕ  (@Nando_kaze) June 19, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Randy Costa is an offensive dynamo inside the first five minutes.

Randy Costa gets back into the win column pic.twitter.com/rZ9IvjUsHe — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 17, 2023

A perfect jumping switch knee:

He cracked his chin! pic.twitter.com/YyLLXrhvQx — Cerebral Vigilante (@Delisketo) June 17, 2023

There’s not much better than grainy highlights from 1990s MMA.

Random Land

Get this girl a UFC contract, ASAP!

Midnight Music: This post is a couple days off from the exact anniversary, but ten years ago, Yeezus by Kanye West, Watching Moves With The Sound Off by Mac Miller, and Born Sinner by J. Cole came out on the very same day. This happened just as I was really starting to get into hip-hop, and I really cannot think of a more formative day in my music fandom.

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.