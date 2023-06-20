UFC Jacksonville’s Amanda Ribas envisions flyweight top 5 after ‘good and exciting’ win over Maycee Barber

Amanda Ribas is sitting pretty in the official Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) rankings of two divisions.

The No. 9-ranked Flyweight contender, Ribas, secured a big-time unanimous decision win over divisional stalwart, Viviane Araujo, at UFC 285 this past March 2023. For the bubbly-personality 29-year-old, this wasn’t her first win at 125 pounds, but it had been since a July 2020 first round armbar submission of Paige VanZant.

Now, Ribas is on the cusp of getting back on a winning streak — her last ending with the VanZant triumph. A win over Maycee Barber at UFC Jacksonville this weekend (Sat., June 24, 2023) could be just what the doctor ordered for the Brazilian’s future title hopes.

“It depends on the way this fight goes,” Ribas told MMA Mania of what a win does. “Like, if it’s a boring fight, that’s not good (laughs). So, I really hope we do a good fight, exciting fight. My arms to the top, and if the fight goes like this, for sure, I can go for top 5.”

Ribas’ debut in the Flyweight division came as somewhat of a surprise at the time. As a surging prospect, Ribas ignited her moment to four consecutive victories at Strawweight. Three of those victories came in UFC, setting her up comfortably in the weight class’ mix.

An immediate return down in weight for Ribas came in the wake of the 125-pound debut and unfortunately for her, was a large learning lesson by second round knockout loss to Marina Rodriguez. One year off and a notable Virna Jandiroba win later, and Ribas returned to the Strawweight winners circle. While she’s about to have fought at 125 pounds thrice in a row come Saturday, the door isn’t shut on any possibilities down south.

“I don’t leave definitively the Strawweight [division], but I think I am getting the opportunities,” Ribas said. “The UFC is getting me really good fights at Flyweight so I’m ready. And in Flyweight, I can accept the fight with two weeks [notice] because I train normally, constantly. Strawweight, I need more time to take the fight. UFC offered me, ‘Oh, do you want to fight this day at Flyweight?’ Me? Okay. So, I’m getting all the fights, and thank God I’m doing good and that’s it.

“I hope this year I can do in Strawweight division, too,” she concluded. “Maybe one fight. I’m here! I need to fight, I am a fighter so let’s go.”

