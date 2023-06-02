Alex Oliveira delivered a memorable moment for fight fans earlier tonight (Fri., June 2, 2023) at Titan FC 82 from inside SPENS 02 Arena in Novi Sad, Serbia, when the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) contender stopped Serbian veteran, Stefan Sekulic, with a ridiculous Judo throw knockout in the first round.

Sekulic is more of a submission specialist so he was quickly falling behind in the striking department. However, Oliveira wasn’t shying away form the grappling. With just over one minute left in the first round Oliveira tied Sekulic up along the cage and jostled for positioning. That’s when “Cowboy” launched a beautiful Judo throw and landed on top of Sekulic as he hit the canvas. Sekulic was instantly out and Oliveira walked away with one of the most brutal stoppages of his storied career.

Check it out in the above video player.

Related UFC Parts Ways With Oliveira

Oliveira, 35, is now 3-1 since parting ways with UFC back in 2022. The Brazilian veteran has won his last three fights by way of first-round knockout and clearly has some serious gas left in the tank. If Oliveira keeps cleaning up on the regional circuit maybe he can wiggle his way back into UFC as a late replacement or something like that.

What say you, fight fans? We’ve seen some pretty gnarly knockouts this year, but is this one of the most unique? Have you ever seen this before?

Let’s hear it!