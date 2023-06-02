UFC abruptly severs ties with lightweight fan favorite — ‘I had one more fight but they didn’t honor it’

Erick Gonzalez is no longer competing for UFC.

The lightweight “Ghost Pepper” had three shots inside the world-famous Octagon but came up short in all three attempts. After falling to Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 40 back in late 2021, the 31 year-old Gonzalez was submitted by Terrance McKinney at UFC Vegas 59 the following year. His final fight under the UFC banner ended in a first-round knockout loss to Trevor Peek at UFC Vegas 70 last February.

Gonzalez was well regarded by UFC fans for his action-packed style.

“Well… hear it from me, I was released from UFC but I’ll be back, I guarantee it,” Gonzalez wrote on social media. “I did have one more fight under contract but they didn’t honor it. I get it though. This journey don’t stop.”

Gonzalez (14-8) rose to fame as one of the top lightweights for Combate Global, racking up an impressive 8-4 record in 12 fights for the Hispanic-based MMA promotion. No word yet on where “Ghost Pepper” will land in the coming months, but Bellator MMA and PFL MMA are likely to be the two leading options.