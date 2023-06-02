Face off! Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi staredown video from UFC Vegas 74 weigh ins

Kai Kara-France came face-to-face with flyweight rival Amir Albazi just one day in front of their five-round main event, locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 74 headliner on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (June 3, 2023) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner putting themselves in line for potential 125-pound title shot.

“Amir was the guy who was closest to my ranking and available, so these contenders that are on win streaks with momentum and hype, they want to take my spot,” Kara-France said during the UFC Vegas 74 media day. “I’m [ranked] No. 3 and I welcome it. I want to fight the best guys. He’s a great fighter, he’s a great grappler, great wrestler. He’s got momentum, but I’m here to take all that. I’m here to show him that there’s levels to this and that’s what I’m going to be doing on Saturday.”

Albazi is currently ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds.

