Face off! Kai Kara-France vs. Amir Albazi staredown video from UFC Vegas 74 weigh ins

By Jesse Holland
Kai Kara-France came face-to-face with flyweight rival Amir Albazi just one day in front of their five-round main event, locked and loaded for the UFC Vegas 74 headliner on ESPN and ESPN+ this Sat. night (June 3, 2023) inside APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner putting themselves in line for potential 125-pound title shot.

HIGH STAKES FLYWEIGHT MATCHUP! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns home to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Sat., June 3, 2023, with No. 3-seeded contender, Kai Kara-France, face rising No. 7-ranked Amir Albazi. In UFC Vegas 74’s ESPN+-streamed co-main event, an exciting Featherweight bout sees No. 15-ranked contender, Alex Caceres, lock horns with all-action Daniel Pineda.

“Amir was the guy who was closest to my ranking and available, so these contenders that are on win streaks with momentum and hype, they want to take my spot,” Kara-France said during the UFC Vegas 74 media day. “I’m [ranked] No. 3 and I welcome it. I want to fight the best guys. He’s a great fighter, he’s a great grappler, great wrestler. He’s got momentum, but I’m here to take all that. I’m here to show him that there’s levels to this and that’s what I’m going to be doing on Saturday.”

Albazi is currently ranked No. 7 at 125 pounds.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC Vegas 74 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the ESPN/ESPN+ preliminary card bouts at 6 p.m. ET, followed by the ESPN/ESPN+ main card start time at 9 p.m. ET.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC Vegas 74 news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archives here and here. For the updated and finalized “Kara-France vs. Albazi” fight card and ESPN/ESPN+ line up click here.

