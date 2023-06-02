Live: UFC Vegas 74 early weigh ins video results | Kara-France vs. Albazi

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is just over 24 hours away from its upcoming UFC Vegas 74 mixed martial arts (MMA) event, headlined by a 125-pound showdown between Top 10 flyweight contenders Kai “Don’t Blink” Kara-France and Amir “The Prince” Albazi. The action gets underway this Sat. night (June 3, 2023) on ESPN and ESPN+ from inside the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, and also features a featherweight co-headliner between Alex “Bruce Leeroy” Caceres and Daniel “The Pit” Pineda.

Before the ESPN and ESPN+ live broadcasts get underway this weekend in “Sin City,” which also includes the flyweight showdown between Tim Elliott and Victor “El Magnifico” Altamirano, all 26 fighters must hit the scale to prove themselves worthy. Note: Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) affords a one-pound allowance in non-title fights.

The UFC Vegas 74 weigh ins will stream LIVE in the embedded video player above beginning promptly at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT). We’ll also have real-time text updates for the “Kara-France vs. Albazi” weigh ins listed below, updated as they happen. Remember too that staredowns will commence at the conclusion of today’s weigh ins (roughly 2 p.m. ET).

Complete UFC Vegas 74 weigh ins text results below:

UFC Vegas 74 Main Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Kai Kara-France (125.5) vs. Amir Albazi (126)

145 lbs.: Alex Caceres (145) vs. Daniel Pineda (145.5)

155 lbs.: Jim Miller (155.5) vs. Jesse Butler ()

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Victor Altamirano (124.5)

125 lbs.: Karine Silva (125.5) vs. Ketlen Souza (124.5)

155 lbs.: Jamie Mullarkey () vs. Muhammad Naimov (155.5)

UFC Vegas 74 Prelims Card on ESPN/ESPN+:

170 lbs.: Elizeu Zaleski (171) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170)

135 lbs.: John Castaneda (136) vs. Muin Gafurov (136)

265 lbs.: Andrei Arlovski () vs. Don’Tale Mayes ()

135 lbs.: Johnny Munoz (136) vs. Daniel Santos (135.5)

115 lbs.: Jinh Yu Frey (116) vs. Elise Reed (115)

135 lbs.: Da’Mon Blackshear () vs. Luan Lacerda ()

205 lbs.: Maxim Grishin (205) vs. Philipe Lins ()

