Bummed-out Joe Rogan warns blasé UFC fans to expect ‘big loss’ with departure of ‘monster’ Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou is gone ... and the UFC heavyweight division may never be the same.

After failing to come to terms on a new contract with UFC, “The Predator” hit the open market before eventually getting scooped up by PFL, where the Cameroonian slugger will enjoy a marked salary increase, the freedom to box, and ownership of select International endeavors.

A big win for Ngannou, but an even bigger loss for UFC.

“It’s a big loss in my mind, like, him going over to the PFL,” UFC color commentator Joe Rogan said on his podcast (transcribed by Farah Hannoun). “It bums me out. I understand it. I’m happy he’s going to get paid, I’m happy he’s going to get to box, but I loved watching this guy fight in the UFC. He was a f*cking monster. He was so good, and he is so good. It’s going to be interesting. I just don’t know who they’re going to have him fight.”

Ngannou, 36, is not expected to make his PFL debut until 2024.

After “The Predator” set sail for greener pastures, former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones resurfaced to capture the heavyweight crown against Ciryl Gane. That said, “Bones” wants to retire after one more fight, former champion Stipe Miocic turns 41 in August, and Derrick Lewis has fallen out of the Top 10.

Sergei Pavlovich to the rescue?