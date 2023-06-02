Oscar De La Hoya explodes, buries ‘crying’ Ryan Garcia for ‘insane’ Tank Davis loss — ‘Man up, own that’

Oscar De La Hoya is fighting back.

The former boxing champion and “Golden Boy” promoter came under fire earlier this week from top pugilist Ryan Garcia, who claims he was “betrayed” by his own team after losing to Gervonta Davis in Las Vegas. One particular point of contention was the post-fight press conference, where “The Flash” accused De La Hoya of leaving him high and dry.

The 1992 Olympic Gold Medalist has a much different take.

“Wtf Ryan Garcia it’s been almost two months and you’re still crying about the post presser? The blame for your loss is on YOU and your ‘advisor’ Lupe,” De La Hoya wrote on Twitter. “He is the only one who pushed you to accept that INSANE rehydration clause and THAT is the reason you lost. Man up. Own that. Also, you keep saying ‘Tank’s team offered more support for you’ blah blah blah. Bro they SET YOU UP TO LOSE with that rehydration clause and most importantly … AL HAYMON DIDN’T EVEN SHOW UP THE ENTIRE WEEK. Actually, he NEVER shows up. How’s that for ‘support’???”

The loss to Davis was the first of Garcia’s professional career.

In the weeks following the “Tank” fight in “Sin City,” De La Hoya tried to get some dialogue going about a future showdown between Garcia and former champion Manny Pacquiao. Garcia quickly shot down that idea on social media, leading to another exchange of words between fighter and promoter, who just can’t seem to get along.

One Twitter fan said it best: “Have you both tried WhatsApp for this convo?”