Khai Wu! PFL just signed Mark Zuckerberg’s training partner

Professional Fights League (PFL) has signed Mark Zuckerberg’s training partner.

PFL announced today (Mon., June 19, 2023) on their social media that they have signed 27-year-old Featherweight prospect Khai “The Shadow” Wu.

Wu (7-4) had some spotlight put on him last year when he was seen training Meta CEO Zuckerberg and has since been anointed one of his training partners. Wu is one of the fighters who got Zuckerberg to love mixed martial arts (MMA). The billionaire has also competed in Jiu-Jitsu recently, winning a medal.

“The Shadow” got back into the win column in Feb. 2023 when he defeated Kimbert Alintozon at WOTD: Enter The Dragon 09 in his home country of Taiwan; prior to his win in Feb., the 27-year-old suffered back-to-back losses for the first time in his career.

Wu is a Bellator veteran who competed in other promotions, such as California Cage Wars (CCW) and Urijah Faber’s A1 combat.

PFL did not reveal if he will compete in the 2024 Featherweight season yet or if he will be competing in showcase fights.

