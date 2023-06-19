UFC fans in shock after ‘unhealthy’ pics surface of shriveled, shrunken Alistair Overeem — ‘I hope he’s okay’

Former UFC heavyweight title challenger Alistair Overeem, who once competed at light heavyweight for PRIDE FC, is currently serving a one-year suspension after failing a fight night drug test at GLORY Collision 4, where “Demolition Man” battled longtime kickboxing rival Badr Hari.

Whether or not that has anything to do with his recent physical transformation is unknown, but combat sports fans were left stunned by Overeem’s shrunken appearance. Hard to believe there was a time when the hulking Dutchman was once too jacked to secure a guillotine choke.

Twitter fans were understandably concerned.

WTF is he okay!?

Ran out of juice!

I just really hope he’s healthy.

Damn he has to [be] sick or something. This weight loss is not normal.

Holy smokes that's crazy.

Nah that brother looks unhealthy.

Back looking like a 205. When steroids effects do not work anymore.

Overeem, 43, was released by UFC after suffering a technical knockout loss to Alexander Volkov at UFC Vegas 18 back in early 2021. “Demolition Man” has been knocked out a staggering 15 times in 19 professional losses, which does not include his record on the kickboxing circuit.

No word yet on when or where Overeem will return to combat sports.