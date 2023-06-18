Jamahall Hill continues to be the biggest defender of the UFC light heavyweight division right now.

Hill became the 205 pound champion in January 2023, smashing Glover Teixeira across five rounds to take the vacant title with 50-44x3 scorecards. He’s still sitting on the sidelines waiting for the UFC to book his first defense, but in the meantime he’s been aggressively taking on anyone who dares question the current quality of his division.

The latest person to talk s— is Bellator’s Corey Anderson, who claimed the Bellator light heavyweight division is head and shoulders above the UFC’s.

“There’s a lot of things I keep hearing that sounds absolutely ridiculous to me,” Hill said in a new video on his YouTube channel. “In the video, we have former UFC fighter Corey Anderson, who now fights in Bellator, speaking on how he thinks Vadim Nemkov, the current champion at Bellator, and himself and stuff like that,matches up with top fighters in the UFC. Myself being the champion and other fighters in this division included. To me, some of the things he said were interesting and ... kinda funny.”

“I don’t know who started this. They started echoing this at some point. I think at first it was supposed to be a disrespect to me that Bellator champions being better than the UFC champions because I’m champ and things like that. Which is completely insane. Cuz here’s the thing: we’ve seen guys from the UFC go from the UFC and be successful in Bellator. We have yet to see that with a Bellator fighter.”

“Now I’m not taking shots at anybody, I’m just simply stating the real,” Hill continued. “Michael Chandler is phenomenal fighter. He’s a great dude. I love Michael Chandler. Whenever he fights, I will be watching, he is must see TV. The level, look at his last five fights in the UFC and his last five fights in Bellator, the level of competition. Tell me if the level of competition shifted at all. We can take a prime example is Ryan Bader who can go from UFC not touching gold, not even being in a title fight. But he can go down to Bellator and be a two division champion.

“That whole notion sounds dumb and history shows us where the best fighters in the world reside. Which is also why Michael Chandler wanted to challenge himself and come to the UFC and fight the best, challenge himself against the best in the world because everyone knows this is where they are.”

“Sweet Dreams” summed up his feelings towards Anderson calling Bellator 205 stronger than UFC 205 succinctly.

“He’s a dumbass and anyone else who says that, you’re a dumbass too,” Hill declared flatly.

The UFC’s 205 pound division hasn’t gotten much respect since Jon Jones vacated the title in 2020. Since then it’s passed hands from Jan Blachowicz to Glover Teixeira to Jiri Prochazka. Prochazka relinquished the title after injuring his shoulder, and Jamahal Hill only got a shot at it after Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev fought to a lackluster draw in the first fight for the vacant belt.

With so much turnaround, it’s easy to talk trash about the UFC light heavyweight division. Jamahal Hill has been doing a good job of boosting things up, but what would help more is another successful title defense or two. Unfortunately it seems like the UFC is content to have their champion sitting on the sidelines while they wait for Jiri Prochazka to heal up. When that will be is unclear.

Until then “Sweet Dreams will continue to have to shut down dissent over his reign with words instead of his fists.