Video: Alex Pereira’s sister, Aline Pereira wins first MMA fight at LFA 160

Aline Pereira, younger sister of Alex Pereira, has won her first mixed martial arts (MMA) fight.

Pereira picked up a unanimous decision win at LFA 160 on Friday (Jun. 16, 2023) by picking apart and battering Chelsea Conner from inside the Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Check out the highlights.

Aline Pereira picks up her first professional MMA win via unanimous decision #LFA160 pic.twitter.com/VFZaOqEnOH — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 17, 2023

Aline Pereira is able to get the victory over Chelsea Conner by decision (30-27 x3) #LFA #LFA160 #MMA pic.twitter.com/B9nlgjVNpV — ScottishProblem (@ScottishProble) June 17, 2023

It was one-way traffic for 15 minutes as Pereira battered Conner, basically using her for target practice and working on her takedown defense. The Brazilian was close to finishing Conner in the second round but ran out of time. She eventually got 30x27s across the board.

Pereira lost her professional MMA debut last year at LFA 147 when she was out-grappled and dropped by BKFC fighter and Ultimate Fighter 30 contestant Helen Peralta.

Pereira, 32, is following in her older brother's footsteps as a former GLORY kickboxer turned MMA fighter. (They both lost their MMA debuts too.)

Alex returns to action at UFC 291 in July, making his Light Heavyweight debut against Jan Blachowicz for the first time since losing the UFC Middleweight title at UFC 287.

