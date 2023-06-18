Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, Randy Costa, is back in the winner’s circle.

Costa competed in his first fight since being cut from the UFC on Friday (June. 16, 2023). He knocked out Carlos Espinosa (6-8) in the first round at Combat FC 4 from inside The Shriners Auditorium in Wilmington, Massachusetts.

It was a vintage performance from Costa as he needed less than a minute to put away Espinonsa with a vicious barrage of punches. It was Costa’s seventh first-round finish.

Watch the finish below:

Randy Costa is a MACHINE #CFC4 | LIVE NOW | on #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/dr6NRCrgJr — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 17, 2023

Costa, 28, desperately needed a win as he was on a three-fight losing streak, being finished in all of them.

“The Zohan” fought six times in the UFC, and his run with the promotion ended at 2-4. In his last outing before Combat FC 4, he was submitted by 42-year-old Guido Cannetti (watch highlights), and before that, he was finished by Tony Kelley (watch highlights) and Adrian Yanez (watch highlights).

Costa has made it clear that his goal is to return to the UFC; however, fighting a guy with a 6-8 record might not be the best way.

