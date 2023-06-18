LAS VEGAS, NEVADA — Well, that wasn’t nice.

Dan Argueta thought he picked up a first-round submission over Ronnie Lawrence at UFC Vegas 75 last night (Sat., June 17, 2023) from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas; however, after a video review, the fight was ruled a no-contest as referee Keith Peterson made a mistake (watch highlights).

As one might expect, Argueta was severely disappointed as he looked very dominant up until the botched call. During his post-fight interview with the media, Argueta revealed what Lawrence told him after the fight, and it wasn’t pleasant.

“He walked straight up to me and said, ‘F—k you, man.’ I just laughed right away,” Argueta told reporters. “I’m like, yo, either way, you were gonna go to sleep. If you weren’t going to tap, you’re going to bed. I was finishing that choke...I don’t think Ronnie understood the level of grappling and wrestling that I bring to the table.”

Argueta later clarified that he didn’t think Lawrence’s response was out of anger.

“I think it was more like [he was reacting because it was a crazy moment] because it was before the no contest happened,” Argueta said. “It wasn’t out of anger. Me and Ronnie have been following each other on social media for years now. He’s a nice dude, you know, has a nice family. Great guy. Tonight was supposed to be my night.”

“The Determined” is now 1-1-1 in the UFC following his fight at UFC Vegas 75. As for what is next, he wants a rematch with Lawrence.

