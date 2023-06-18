Arman Tsarukyan calls out Michael Chandler after UFC Vegas 75 win: ‘If you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight IQ’

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - Arman Tsarukyan has his eyes set on the owner of Dana White’s privilege.

Tsarukyan picked up his first win of 2023 at UFC Vegas 75 last night (Sat., June 17, 2023) when he finished Joaquim Silva in the third round via TKO from inside the UFC Apex in Las Vegas (watch highlights).

While it was a good win, it was meaningless in terms of the division as Silva was unranked, but it was the only fight Tsarukyan could get because, according to the 26-year-old many fighters turned him down.

Arman Tsarukyan (@ArmanUfc) details the fights he was offered and who turned him down#UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/cDRucNnbds — MMA Mania (@mmamania) June 14, 2023

For his next fight, the No. 8 ranked Lightweight wants to fight Michael Chandler or Beneil Dariush. Shortly after his fight, he tweeted Chandler saying his fight with McGregor isn’t happening.

“Hey [Michael Chandler] if you think the fight with Conor is still happening, you are as dumb as your fight iq,” Tsarukyan wrote.

Hey @MikeChandlerMMA if you think the fight with Conor is still happening you are as dumb as your fight iq — Arman Tsarukyan UFC (@ArmanUfc) June 18, 2023

During the UFC Vegas 75 post-fight press conference (watch here), Tsarukyan explained the call out.

“If you ask me, I for sure want to fight with Michael Chander because it looks like his fight with Conor McGregor is over,” Tsarukyan told MMA Mania. “He got to fight with someone, and I’m here, you know. I have a good win streak. Let’s do it. Let’s do this fight because I’m the youngest guy in the top 15, and he’s the older one. I think for fans it is good- like the new generation fight with the [older] generation.”

Tsarukyan also revealed why he thinks the Chandler vs. McGregor fight is toast.

“I saw what McGregor is doing,” Tsarukyan said. “He’s relaxing on his yacht. You know, like drinking alcohol, he goes to the beach, smoking weed...I live in the gym. I train, like, two to three times a day. He doesn’t. He’s not is not going to fight.”

The 26-year-old contender might have it all figured out because McGregor missed the USADA cut-off date to fight in 2023 and is currently accused of rape.

If Tsarukyan doesn’t get Chandler, he will settle for Beneil Dariush, who is coming off a first-round loss at UFC 289 (watch highlights) in Abu Dhabi later this year.

