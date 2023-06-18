With UFC Vegas 75 a wrap after an exciting night (Sat., June 17, 2023) of fights on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a night that featured a main event clash between former UFC middleweight title challengers Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier, a co-headliner featuring lightweight finishers Arman Tsarukyan and Joaquim Silva, and a welterweight scrap involving veterans Nicolas Dalby and Muslim Salikhov, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE at 1:30 a.m. ET (Sunday). It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC Vegas 75 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.