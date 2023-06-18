 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC Vegas 75 bonuses: Manuel Torres banks $50K for Knockout of the Year candidate

By Dan Hiergesell
UFC Fight Night: Torres v Motta Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Jared Cannonier completed dominated Marvin Vettori last night (Sat., June 17, 2023) at UFC Vegas 75 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to win a crucial middleweight main event. The co-main event saw lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan score a brutal TKO stoppage over veteran Joaquim Silva.

In addition, UFC Vegas 75 produced a laundry list of memorable performances. From one-shot knockouts to comeback submissions, the action delivered in waves. Check out some of the results below and let us know your favorite:

  • Lightweight prospect Manuel Torres made good on his second Octagon appearance with a massive elbow knockout over Nikolas Motta (watch HERE)
  • Flyweights Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar went to absolute war, but the fight ended with a controversial knockout/head butt (details HERE)
  • Alessandro Costa scored his first UFC win with a second-round TKO finish over submission specialist Jimmy Flick
  • Bantamweights Kyung Ho Kang and Cristian Quinonez turned in a fire fight before Kang locked up an impressive first-round submission
  • Pat Sabatini put on an absolute clinic with a dominant submission win over fellow featherweight prospect Lucas Almeida

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 75 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori

Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres

Performance of the Night: Alessandro Costa

For complete UFC Vegas 75 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

