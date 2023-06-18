Jared Cannonier completed dominated Marvin Vettori last night (Sat., June 17, 2023) at UFC Vegas 75 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, to win a crucial middleweight main event. The co-main event saw lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan score a brutal TKO stoppage over veteran Joaquim Silva.

In addition, UFC Vegas 75 produced a laundry list of memorable performances. From one-shot knockouts to comeback submissions, the action delivered in waves. Check out some of the results below and let us know your favorite:

Lightweight prospect Manuel Torres made good on his second Octagon appearance with a massive elbow knockout over Nikolas Motta (watch HERE)

Flyweights Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar went to absolute war, but the fight ended with a controversial knockout/head butt (details HERE)

Alessandro Costa scored his first UFC win with a second-round TKO finish over submission specialist Jimmy Flick

Bantamweights Kyung Ho Kang and Cristian Quinonez turned in a fire fight before Kang locked up an impressive first-round submission

Pat Sabatini put on an absolute clinic with a dominant submission win over fellow featherweight prospect Lucas Almeida

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC Vegas 75 post-fight bonus winners below:

Fight of the Night: Jared Cannonier vs. Marvin Vettori Performance of the Night: Manuel Torres Performance of the Night: Alessandro Costa

