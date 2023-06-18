Arman Tsarukyan put the lightweight division back on notice earlier tonight (Sat., June 17, 2023) at UFC Vegas 75 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the No. 8-ranked contender stopped Joaquim Silva with a nasty third-round TKO (punches).

Tsarukyan was in control in the early going with constant pressure and strong grappling. Silva is a power puncher at heart and found a few openings to even the score. He landed a beautiful left hook in the second that put Tsarukyan on skates. Tsarukyan survived with another timely takedown.

In the third, Tsarukyan was able to turn the pressure up again. Silva was tiring and couldn’t keep the lightweight contender at bay. Tsarukyan gained top control again and landed brutal elbows and punches. Silva turned over and Tsarukyan put the finishing touches on a memorable TKO stoppage.

Check out the final moments below courtesy of UFC/ESPN:

ARMAN TSARUKYAN GOES WILD IN ROUND THREE TO GET THE FINISH #UFCVegas75 pic.twitter.com/cbqQWM4VKS — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 18, 2023

Tsarukyan, 26, is now 7-2 as a member of the UFC’s lightweight division and clearly looks to be on the rise from his No. 8 spot. Tsarukyan called out fellow 155-pound contender Michael Chandler after his victory so if something happens with the Conor McGregor fight maybe that matchup makes sense.

For complete UFC Vegas 75 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.