UFC Vegas 75 results: Biggest winners, loser from ‘Vettori vs. Cannonier’ last night

UFC Vegas 75 went down last night (Sat., June 17, 2023), featuring a Middleweight showdown between former title contenders, Marvin Vettori and Jared Cannonier. When it was all said and done, Cannonier had done enough to earn a unanimous decision win. In the co-headlining act. Arman Tsarukyan had to dig deep to pull off a third-round technical knockout (TKO) win over Joaquim Silva.

Biggest Winner: Jared Cannonier

“The Killa Gorilla” swept Marvin Vettori in all rounds to score a unanimous decision victory, giving him his second straight win. At the moment the next title shot will likely go to the winner of Robert Whittaker and Dricus du Plessis, but Cannonier could be next after that since he will likely get the No. 3 spot at 185 pounds this coming week. He has now won four of his last five, and though he’s already come up short to Adesanya, he could get a rematch if the stars align later this year. If not, one more win should do the trick.

Runner Up: Manuel Torres

Torres picked up a huge win by knocking out Nikolas Motta with a vicious standing elbow that not only earned him a first-round win, but it gave him “Performance of the Night” honors and a leg up with the competition when it comes to “Knockout of the Year.” “El Loco” has now won five in a row, all via first-round stoppage, including his first two fights inside the Octagon.

Biggest Loser (s): Joaquim Silva and Marvin Vettori

Silva was hanging in there with Arman Tsarukyan up until he suffered a third round technical knockout win (see it here). Silva moves to 1-3 in his last four outings, which means he will head into his next fight with the extra added pressure of picking up a much-needed win. As for Vettori, he heads back to the loser’s circle after coming up short against Cannonier. He is now 3-3 since 2021, alternating wins and losses throughout that span. The loss is devastating for his title hopes, so “The Italian Dream” will have to work overtime to get back into the mix. He will likely lose his No. 3 spot to “Killa Gorilla,” as well.

