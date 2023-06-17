Mark Zuckerberg is back and training with Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The Meta CEO and Facebook founder has been hitting the mats this past year in hopes of sharpening his grappling skills and increasing his focus for his billion dollar businesses. Zuckerberg is green when it comes to his BJJ skill set, but he’s putting himself out there and learning from some of the best minds in the grappling community.

Even if he gets choked unconscious the wealthy CEO is willing to go through the fire.

This weekend, new video footage surfaced of Zuckerberg doing a little training with Musumeci, who is a BJJ world champion. Musumeci plans to make an eventually move to mixed martial arts (MMA), but for now he’s competing as a professional grappler under the ONE Championship banner.

Zuckerberg and Musumeci hits the mats and rolled for a variety of submissions. Each of them scored a tap, but it was clear Musumeci was letting Zuckerberg have his moments. That said, Zuckerberg looked good and once again showed his willingness to learn the ins and outs of BJJ.

