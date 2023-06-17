The combat oddities kept piling up earlier today (Sat., June 17, 2023) at GLORY Collision 5 from inside Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands, as a referee was nearly knocked out cold during the main event.

The GLORY Collision 5 event made headlines earlier today when a main card matchup was stopped early after a fighter brutally got his front teeth knocked out. It was one of the most gruesome mouth injuries fight fans have seen in a while. Add in a referee nearly getting flatlined and you have one of the most exciting events of the year.

The main event featured a heavyweight matchup between Antonio Plazibat and Kevin Tariq Osaro for the interim GLORY heavyweight title. The two bruisers went toe-to-toe and delivered fireworks throughout. However, the heavyweight fighters got a little overzealous after one of the rounds and kept exchanging in the corner after the bell. That forced the referee to get involved and things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Plazibat launched a heavy right hand intended for Osaro, but it caught the referee directly on the side of the head. The punch landed at full force and immediately sent the referee crashing to the canvas. Surprisingly, he quickly got back to his feet, but had to be replaced later in the fight.

Check out the highlights above and let us know your thoughts.