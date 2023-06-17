Manuel Torres turned in another spectacular performance earlier tonight (Sat., June 17, 2023) at UFC Vegas 75 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when the lightweight prospect put a stop to Nikolas Motta with a first-round knockout (elbow).

Despite a reach disadvantage, Motta was able to land some good shots in the early going. His counter punching looked clean. However, Torres is very explosive and has the ability to launch some orthodox strikes. Torres reached into his bag of tricks and hit Motta with a ridiculous elbow while coming inside that sent the Brazilian crashing to the canvas in defeat. It was a truly devastating blow.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

Torres, 28, was coming off an impressive first-round TKO finish over Frank Camacho in his Octagon debut in May 2022. This was a step up in competition, but “El Loco” had no issue putting a stop to Motta. Torres could be a serious problem at 155 pounds moving forward, but he’ll have to show more wrinkles to his game before we think about a top 15 spot.

For complete UFC Vegas 75 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.