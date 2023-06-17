Things got even weirder earlier tonight (Sat., June 17, 2023) at UFC Vegas 75 live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, when a “Prelims” bout between flyweights Carlos Hernandez and Denys Bondar ended with a controversial head butt with one second left on the clock.

Hernandez caught early momentum with volume striking on the feet. Bondar was simply too stiff and didn’t mix it up as well as Hernandez. Bondar finally changed levels late into the second for a timely takedown, but his face started to get busted up from all of Hernandez’s punches.

Towards the end of the third round the two flyweights were jostling along the cage. Hernandez lined Bondar up and pulled off a beautiful toss to get him down. As the two men were hitting the canvas, Bondar’s head hit the mat and Hernandez accidentally head butted him at nearly the same. Bondar was out cold and it allowed Hernandez to land brutal elbows from the top to get the knockout stoppage with one second left in the third round.

However, upon further review cageside officials ultimately ruled the finishing sequence an accidental headbutt instead of a knockout. That meant the fight would be stopped at 4:59 of Round 3 and judged up until that point. Hernandez was eventually awarded the technical decision win, but it arguably should have been a knockout victory.

Check out the final moments above courtesy of UFC/ESPN.

You be the judge. Was this a knockout stoppage for Hernandez or an accidental head butt?

Sound off!

