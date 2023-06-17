| The woman who accused Conor McGregor of rape was seen on video at a club table roughly half an hour after the alleged sexual assault happened. [per @TMZ_Sports ] pic.twitter.com/C7pw2y5cfj

Details continue to emerge in the recent rape allegation against Conor McGregor and new footage now puts UFC’s biggest superstar and his accuser at a night club together just minutes after the alleged bathroom incident occurred (watch video).

McGregor landed in hot water earlier this week when he was accused of raping a woman in a bathroom at Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, Fla., last weekend. The accuser claims that NBA and Miami Heat security helped McGregor force her into a bathroom. That’s when McGregor allegedly took advantage of the young woman and sexually assaulted her.

Early Friday, a video leaked that showed McGregor and his accuser standing together outside of the bathroom. McGregor extended his hand and the accuser seemed to take it, eventually making their way through the crowd. It’s unknown at this time if words were exchanged between the two parties.

TMZ released an additional video early Saturday morning that shows McGregor and his accuser having drinks at a club just minutes after the alleged rape occurred. The two appear to exchange words before “Notorious” walks off.

“My client has always stated that there would be video of before and after, and in those videos she emphasized that the difference in the interactions between them would be visibly noticeable,” the woman’s attorney, Ariel Mitchell, said in a statement to TMZ Sports. “This again is another video that supports what my client has been saying and supports what she told the police since the inception of this incident.”

McGregor’s legal team, led by attorney Barbara R. Llanes, was quick to comment on the new footage.

“While the claimant’s story has changed yet again,” Llanes said in a statement, “our account of the evening has never changed. This video only reinforces our position. We look forward to the swift conclusion of the investigation.”

Miami police have been investigating the matter since last Sunday, but it’s important to note that McGregor has not been charged with any crime or even questioned by local law enforcement at the time of this writing. In addition, both UFC and Miami Heat have released statements regarding the incident (read them here).

Stay tuned to MMAmania.com for more on this still-developing story in the coming days.