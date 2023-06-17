There’s brotherly love and then there’s betting $50,000 on your younger sibling to beat Patricio Freire in a cage fight. Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) superstar, Anthony Pettis, did just that after laying down some serious cash on little brother, Sergio, to defend his bantamweight title against “Pitbull” on Friday night at Bellator 297 in Chicago, Illinois.

Pettis, who entered the cage last night with a 4-0 record since joining Bellator MMA back in 2020, was coming back after an 18-month layoff to repair an injured knee. Fight fans and oddsmakers didn’t know what to expect from Pettis on Friday night, which is a big reason he was the betting underdog. It also had something to do with the fact that Pettis was facing off against Pitbull, who is arguably the greatest fighter in Bellator history.

“Showtime” took advantage of his younger brother’s underdog status and decided to win some cold-hard cash. Pettis bet a cool $50,000 on Sergio to take care of business in Bellator 297’s co-main event. The odds were +145 for Pettis to win, so “Showtime” ended up banking a cool $122,500 when his brother’s hand was raised in victory. The former UFC lightweight champion gloated on social media after the fight.

Check it out below:

Sergio, who turns 30 this August, is now 5-0 as a member of the Bellator roster. “SP” was always a dangerous and talented fighter when he competed under the UFC banner, but Pettis seems to have elevated his game later into his career. “Pitbull” is one of the pound-for-pound best fighters in the sport today and Pettis made him look slow and old.

What say you, Maniacs? How much would you bet on a sibling win?

