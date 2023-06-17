Fight fans witnessed a combat rarity Friday night (June 16, 2023) at LFA 160 live on UFC Fight Pass from inside Owensboro Sportscenter in Owensboro, Kentucky, as lightweight fighters, Josiah Harrell and Mike Roberts, fell through the cage door during a scary takedown attempt gone wrong.

Friday night was jam-packed full of mixed martial arts (MMA) action. From Bellator 297 (RESULTS) to PFL 5 (RESULTS), fans had a plethora of action at their fingertips. Not to be forgotten was the LFA card, which always seem to produce memorable moments. Friday’s card was no different as LFA 160 played host to a long list of submission finishes and knockout blows.

However, the biggest takeaway from Friday’s card happened during a catchweight clash between lightweight fighters, Harrell and Roberts. The incident occurred during the third round when Harrell blitzed Roberts and initiated a powerful takedown. Roberts backpedaled in defense. As the two fighters hit the fence the cage door gave way and they went crashing through it. It was a scary scene to say the least.

We’ve seen similar situations like this when boxers fall through the ropes after a devastating knockout, but it’s rare that two MMA fighters tumble out of the cage. That screams cage malfunction more than anything else and is a scene usually reserved for a Hollywood movie.

Luckily, nobody was hurt during the incident. Harrell eventually went on to win the fight via third-round TKO (punches).